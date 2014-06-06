CodeBaseSections
CronexAO_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The CronexAO indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled CronexAO.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The CronexAO_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2402

Exp_CronexAO Exp_CronexAO

The Exp_CronexAO EA is based on the signals generated by the CronexAO oscillator.

Exp_CronexAC Exp_CronexAC

The Exp_CronexAC EA is based on the signals generated by the CronexAC oscillator.

CronexAC_HTF CronexAC_HTF

The CronexAC indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

BackgroundCandle_CronexAO_HTF BackgroundCandle_CronexAO_HTF

The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles in accordance with the colors of the clouds of the CronexAO indicator.