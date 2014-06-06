Join our fan page
CronexAO_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 3792
The CronexAO indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled CronexAO.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Figure 1. The CronexAO_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2402
The Exp_CronexAO EA is based on the signals generated by the CronexAO oscillator.Exp_CronexAC
The Exp_CronexAC EA is based on the signals generated by the CronexAC oscillator.
The CronexAC indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.BackgroundCandle_CronexAO_HTF
The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles in accordance with the colors of the clouds of the CronexAO indicator.