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VTS_Float_Pivot_Smoothed - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: IZZY
A trend indicator VTS using the Float_Pivot_Smoothed channel.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. The VTS_Float_Pivot_Smoothed indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23274
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