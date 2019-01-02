Real author: IZZY

A trend indicator VTS using the Float_Pivot_Smoothed channel.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".







Fig.1. The VTS_Float_Pivot_Smoothed indicator