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XFisher_org_v1_Vol_Supr_Zer_Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The XFisher_org_v1_Vol_Supr_Zer indicator with the ability to send alerts, emails and push notifications when trading signals emerge. Possible signal options:
- The main indicator line breaks though zero;
- The color of the signal cloud changes (the indicator trend direction changes);
- Overbought or oversold levels breakthrough;
- Exiting overbought or oversold areas.
Input parameters for activating signals:
input uint NumberofBar=1; // Bar number for the signal activation input bool SoundON=true; // Enable alerts input uint NumberofAlerts=2; // Number of alerts input bool EMailON=false; // Enable mailing the signal input bool PushON=false; // Enable sending the signal to mobile devices
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. XFisher_org_v1_Vol_Supr_Zer_Alert. The color of the signal cloud changes at the first bar.
Fig.2. XFisher_org_v1_Vol_Supr_Zer_Alert. Alert.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23256
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