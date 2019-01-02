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Indicators

XFisher_org_v1_Vol_Supr_Zer_Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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The XFisher_org_v1_Vol_Supr_Zer indicator with the ability to send alerts, emails and push notifications when trading signals emerge. Possible signal options:

  • The main indicator line breaks though zero;
  • The color of the signal cloud changes (the indicator trend direction changes);
  • Overbought or oversold levels breakthrough;
  • Exiting overbought or oversold areas.

Input parameters for activating signals:

input uint NumberofBar=1;          // Bar number for the signal activation
input bool SoundON=true;           // Enable alerts
input uint NumberofAlerts=2;       // Number of alerts
input bool EMailON=false;          // Enable mailing the signal
input bool PushON=false;           // Enable sending the signal to mobile devices

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".


Fig.1. XFisher_org_v1_Vol_Supr_Zer_Alert. The color of the signal cloud changes at the first bar.

Fig.1. XFisher_org_v1_Vol_Supr_Zer_Alert. The color of the signal cloud changes at the first bar.


Fig.2. XFisher_org_v1_Vol_Supr_Zer_Alert. Alert.

Fig.2. XFisher_org_v1_Vol_Supr_Zer_Alert. Alert.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23256

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