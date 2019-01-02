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Experts

Exp_SR-RateIndicator - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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5822
Rating:
(15)
Published:
\MQL5\Include\
OneSideGaussian.mqh (12.98 KB) view
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (237.01 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
SR-RateIndicator.mq5 (13.84 KB) view
Exp_SR-RateIndicator.mq5 (12.84 KB) view
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A trading system based on the SR-RateIndicator indicator signals. A trade signal is generated at the close of a bar if the color of the histogram has changed from dark to bright pink or lime, i.e. when the indicator has entered the overbought or oversold zone.

For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled SR-RateIndicator.ex5 indicator file should be added in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit during position opening.

The EA default input parameters were used in tests below. Stop Loss and Take Profit were not used in testing.


Fig. 1. Example of trades on the chart


Fig. 1. Example of trades on the chart

Testing results for the year 2017, EURUSD H12:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23260

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