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VTS - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: IZZY
Trend indicator. This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the CodeBase on 06.11.2007.
Fig1. The VTS indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17755
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