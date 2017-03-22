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Indicators

VTS - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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VTS.mq5 (28.62 KB) view
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Real author: IZZY

Trend indicator. This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the CodeBase on 06.11.2007.

Fig1. The VTS indicator

Fig1. The VTS indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17755

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