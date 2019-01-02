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Indicators

Float_Pivot_Smoothed_Digit - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Float_Pivot_Smoothed_Digit.mq5 (32.1 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
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Original author:

Nick A. Zhilin

The Float_Pivot_Digit indicator with the smoothing of input timeseries used in calculations. The timeseries smoothing parameters are determined by the indicator input variables

input Smooth_Method     HMA_Method=MODE_SMA_;      //Smoothing method
input uint              HLength=12;                //Smoothing depth
input int               HPhase=100;                //Smoothing parameter
//---- for JJMA within the range of -100 ... +100, it influences the quality of the transition process;
//---- for VIDIA it is a CMO period, for AMA it is a slow average period

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The Float_Pivot_Smoothed_Digit indicator

Fig.1. The Float_Pivot_Smoothed_Digit indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23219

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