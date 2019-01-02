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Float_Pivot_Smoothed_Digit - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Original author:
Nick A. Zhilin
The Float_Pivot_Digit indicator with the smoothing of input timeseries used in calculations. The timeseries smoothing parameters are determined by the indicator input variables
input Smooth_Method HMA_Method=MODE_SMA_; //Smoothing method input uint HLength=12; //Smoothing depth input int HPhase=100; //Smoothing parameter //---- for JJMA within the range of -100 ... +100, it influences the quality of the transition process; //---- for VIDIA it is a CMO period, for AMA it is a slow average period
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. The Float_Pivot_Smoothed_Digit indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23219
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