Original author:

Nick A. Zhilin

The Float_Pivot_Digit indicator with the smoothing of input timeseries used in calculations. The timeseries smoothing parameters are determined by the indicator input variables

input Smooth_Method HMA_Method=MODE_SMA_; input uint HLength= 12 ; input int HPhase= 100 ;

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".







Fig.1. The Float_Pivot_Smoothed_Digit indicator