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VTS_Float_Pivot_Smoothed_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The VTS_Float_Pivot_Smoothed indicator with the ability to change the indicator timeframe using input parameters
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, you should add the VTS_Float_Pivot_Smoothed.ex5 indicator to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig.1. The VTS_Float_Pivot_Smoothed_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23275
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