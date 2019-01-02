The XFisher_org_v1_Vol_Supr indicator with additional signals displayed as round dots, which indicate zero line breakout by the indicator line.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes is described in details in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".





Fig.1. The XFisher_org_v1_Vol_Supr_Zer indicator

