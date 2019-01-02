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Indicators

XFisher_org_v1_Vol_Supr_Zer - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
XFisher_org_v1_Vol_Supr_Zer.mq5 (33.67 KB) view
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The XFisher_org_v1_Vol_Supr indicator with additional signals displayed as round dots, which indicate zero line breakout by the indicator line.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes is described in details in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The XFisher_org_v1_Vol_Supr_Zer indicator

Fig.1. The XFisher_org_v1_Vol_Supr_Zer indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23228

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