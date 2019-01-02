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XFisher_org_v1_Vol_Supr_Zer - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The XFisher_org_v1_Vol_Supr indicator with additional signals displayed as round dots, which indicate zero line breakout by the indicator line.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes is described in details in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. The XFisher_org_v1_Vol_Supr_Zer indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23228
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