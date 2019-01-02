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TDSGlobal - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
6396
Rating:
(20)
Published:
TDSGlobal.mq5 (72.95 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Idea by Scriptor

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

The Expert Advisor operates using pending Buy limit and Sell limit orders. The working timeframe to analyze OHLC is specified in the 'Work TimeFrame' parameter. Trading signals are obtained based on the analysis of the following indicators: iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD), iOsMA (Moving Average of Oscillator, OsMA) and iForce (Force Index, FRC).

Search for results for the timeframes M1 to D1 for the default ES parameters:

TDSGlobal


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23255

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