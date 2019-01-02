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Puria method - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Idea by Sergey Deev
mq5 code author - barabashkakvn
A trading system based on the Puria method. It uses the fast iMA indicator (Moving Average, MA), two slow iMA indicators (Moving Average, MA) and one iMACD indicator (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD).
If Use all ticks is set to "true", the EA will operate at every tick; if set to "false", the EA will operate only when a new bar appears. The EA opens only one position at a time, therefore it is able to work both on hedging and netting accounts.
The main idea of the method is to open a sell position once the fast MA moves above two slow MAs and a confirmation from MACD is received. In this implementation, the minimum allowable value, by which the fast MA should be greater than slow ones, is used:
if(((MA1#1 - MA0#1)/m_symbol.Point()>0.5) && ((MA2#1 - MA0#1)/m_symbol.Point()>0.5)) *** if(((MA0#1 - MA1#1)/m_symbol.Point()>0.5) && ((MA0#1 - MA2#1)/m_symbol.Point()>0.5)) ***
Added partial closure, moving to breakeven upon reaching the minimum profit and calculation of initial lot size for a given risk.
When the minimum profit specified in Minimum profit step is reached, part of the position is closed - the position volume (shown as N in the figure) is multiplied by Coefficient lot taking:
EURUSD, M30 Testing:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23250
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Brief Description