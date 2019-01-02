Idea by Sergey Deev

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

A trading system based on the Puria method. It uses the fast iMA indicator (Moving Average, MA), two slow iMA indicators (Moving Average, MA) and one iMACD indicator (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD).

If Use all ticks is set to "true", the EA will operate at every tick; if set to "false", the EA will operate only when a new bar appears. The EA opens only one position at a time, therefore it is able to work both on hedging and netting accounts.

The main idea of the method is to open a sell position once the fast MA moves above two slow MAs and a confirmation from MACD is received. In this implementation, the minimum allowable value, by which the fast MA should be greater than slow ones, is used:

if (((MA1 # 1 - MA0 # 1 )/m_symbol.Point()> 0.5 ) && ((MA2 # 1 - MA0 # 1 )/m_symbol.Point()> 0.5 )) *** if (((MA0 # 1 - MA1 # 1 )/m_symbol.Point()> 0.5 ) && ((MA0 # 1 - MA2 # 1 )/m_symbol.Point()> 0.5 )) ***

Added partial closure, moving to breakeven upon reaching the minimum profit and calculation of initial lot size for a given risk.

When the minimum profit specified in Minimum profit step is reached, part of the position is closed - the position volume (shown as N in the figure) is multiplied by Coefficient lot taking:

EURUSD, M30 Testing: