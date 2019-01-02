CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Puria method - expert for MetaTrader 5

work2it | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
7756
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Puria method.mq5 (83.85 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Idea by Sergey Deev

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

A trading system based on the Puria method. It uses the fast iMA indicator (Moving Average, MA), two slow iMA indicators (Moving Average, MA) and one iMACD indicator (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD).

If Use all ticks is set to "true", the EA will operate at every tick; if set to "false", the EA will operate only when a new bar appears. The EA opens only one position at a time, therefore it is able to work both on hedging and netting accounts.

The main idea of the method is to open a sell position once the fast MA moves above two slow MAs and a confirmation from MACD is received. In this implementation, the minimum allowable value, by which the fast MA should be greater than slow ones, is used:

   if(((MA1#1 - MA0#1)/m_symbol.Point()>0.5) && ((MA2#1 - MA0#1)/m_symbol.Point()>0.5))
***
   if(((MA0#1 - MA1#1)/m_symbol.Point()>0.5) && ((MA0#1 - MA2#1)/m_symbol.Point()>0.5))
***

Added partial closure, moving to breakeven upon reaching the minimum profit and calculation of initial lot size for a given risk.

When the minimum profit specified in Minimum profit step is reached, part of the position is closed - the position volume (shown as N in the figure) is multiplied by Coefficient lot taking:

Puria method Partially closes

EURUSD, M30 Testing:

Puria method

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23250

EMA LWMA RSI EMA LWMA RSI

An Expert Advisor based on two iMA (Moving Average, MA) and iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI)

BullsBearsEyes EA BullsBearsEyes EA

The Expert Advisor based on the BullsBearsEyesindicator custom indicator

TDSGlobal TDSGlobal

The Expert Advisor operates using pending Buy limit and Sell limit orders. It uses High and Low of the D1 timeframe (bars #1 and #2)

XFisher_org_v1_Vol_Supr_Zer_Alert XFisher_org_v1_Vol_Supr_Zer_Alert

Brief Description