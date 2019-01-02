The SpearmanRankCorrelation_Histogram indicator with the ability to send alerts, emails and push notifications when trading signals emerge. Possible signal options:

Zero breakthrough by the histogram;

Overbought or oversold levels breakthrough;

Exiting overbought or oversold areas.



Input parameters for activating signals:

input uint NumberofBar= 1 ; input bool SoundON= true ; input uint NumberofAlerts= 2 ; input bool EMailON= false ; input bool PushON= false ;

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".











Fig.1. SpearmanRankCorrelation_Histogram_Alerts. Zero breakout on the first bar.









Fig.2. SpearmanRankCorrelation_Histogram_Alerts. Alert.



