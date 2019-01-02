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SpearmanRankCorrelation_Histogram_Alerts - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The SpearmanRankCorrelation_Histogram indicator with the ability to send alerts, emails and push notifications when trading signals emerge. Possible signal options:
- Zero breakthrough by the histogram;
- Overbought or oversold levels breakthrough;
- Exiting overbought or oversold areas.
Input parameters for activating signals:
input uint NumberofBar=1; // Bar number for the signal activation input bool SoundON=true; // Enable alerts input uint NumberofAlerts=2; // Number of alerts input bool EMailON=false; // Enable mailing the signal input bool PushON=false; // Enable sending the signal to mobile devices
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. SpearmanRankCorrelation_Histogram_Alerts. Zero breakout on the first bar.
Fig.2. SpearmanRankCorrelation_Histogram_Alerts. Alert.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23192
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