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Fib_SR_6 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Original author:
Eli hayun
The Fib_SR with two additional support and resistance zones.
Fig.1. The Fib_SR_6 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23196
Fib_SR
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