Original author:

Antonuk Oleg

The indicator shows Buy and Sell signals of three indicators (iSAR, iMFI и iTEMA) located in nine timeframes, with full settings.

input string Symbol_= "" ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame1= PERIOD_M1 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame2= PERIOD_M5 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame3= PERIOD_M15 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame4= PERIOD_M30 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame5= PERIOD_H1 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame6= PERIOD_H4 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame7= PERIOD_D1 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame8= PERIOD_W1 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame9= PERIOD_MN1 ; sinput string info1= "<<<============== iSAR Parameters ===============>>>" ; input double SARStep= 0.02 ; input double SARMaximum= 0.2 ; input uint SARNumberofBar= 0 ; sinput string info2= "<<<============ Moving Average Parameters =============>>>" ; input uint FastTEMA= 13 ; input uint SlowTEMA= 24 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE TEMAPrice= PRICE_CLOSE ; input uint TEMANumberofBar= 0 ; sinput string info3= "<<<============== iMFI parameters ===============>>>" ; input int MFIPeriod= 14 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME MFIVolumeType= VOLUME_TICK ; input uint MFIHighLevel= 60 ; input uint MFILowLevel= 40 ; input bool MFIInvert= true ; input uint MFINumberofBar= 0 ; sinput string info4= "<<< === Indicator's visual display parameters === >>>" ; input color TextColor= clrBlueViolet ; input color UpColor= clrDarkTurquoise ; input color MdColor= clrSlateBlue ; input color DnColor= clrTomato ; input int FontSize= 13 ; input type_font FontType=Font14; input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner= CORNER_LEFT_LOWER ; input uint Y_= 20 ; input uint X_= 5 ; input string LableSirname= "SignalTable_Sar_MFI_TEMA 1" ;

The indicator uses the class of library GetFontName.mqh (should be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include).









Fig.1 The SignalTable_Sar_MFI_TEMA indicator