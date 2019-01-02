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Indicators

SignalTable_Sar_MFI_TEMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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10341
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Published:
\MQL5\Include\
GetFontName.mqh (5.18 KB) view
SignalTable_Sar_MFI_TEMA.mq5 (32.84 KB) view
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Original author:

Antonuk Oleg

The indicator shows Buy and Sell signals of three indicators (iSAR, iMFI и iTEMA) located in nine timeframes, with full settings.

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input string Symbol_="";                              // Financial asset
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame1=PERIOD_M1;           // Chart 1 period
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame2=PERIOD_M5;           // Chart 2 period
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame3=PERIOD_M15;          // Chart 3 period
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame4=PERIOD_M30;          // Chart 4 period
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame5=PERIOD_H1;           // Chart 5 period
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame6=PERIOD_H4;           // Chart 6 period
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame7=PERIOD_D1;           // Chart 7 period
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame8=PERIOD_W1;           // Chart 8 period
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame9=PERIOD_MN1;          // Chart 9 period

sinput string info1="<<<==============  iSAR Parameters ===============>>>";
//--- iSAR parameters
input double SARStep=0.02;                            // iSAR step
input double SARMaximum=0.2;                          // Maximum iSAR
input uint SARNumberofBar=0;                          // Bar number to get the iSAR signal
sinput string info2="<<<============  Moving Average Parameters =============>>>";
//---- Moving Average parameters
input uint   FastTEMA=13;                             // Fast TEMA
input uint   SlowTEMA=24;                             // Slow TEMA
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE TEMAPrice=PRICE_CLOSE;       // TEMA price
input uint TEMANumberofBar=0;                         // Bar number to get the MA signal
sinput string info3="<<<==============  iMFI parameters ===============>>>";
//---- MFI parameters
input int   MFIPeriod=14;
input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME MFIVolumeType=VOLUME_TICK;  // iMFI volume
input uint MFIHighLevel=60;                           // iMFI overbought level
input uint MFILowLevel=40;                            // iMFI oversold level
input bool MFIInvert=true;                            // Inverting of iMFI signals
input uint MFINumberofBar=0;                          // Bar number to get the MFI signal

sinput string info4="<<< === Indicator's visual display parameters === >>>";
//---- Indicator's visual display parameters
input color  TextColor=clrBlueViolet;                 // Text color
input color  UpColor=clrDarkTurquoise;                // Uptrend color
input color  MdColor=clrSlateBlue;                    // No-trend color
input color  DnColor=clrTomato;                       // Downtrend color
input int    FontSize=13;                             // Font color
input type_font FontType=Font14;                      // Font type
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER  WhatCorner=CORNER_LEFT_LOWER; // Display corner
input uint Y_=20;                                     // Vertical position
input uint X_=5;                                      // Horizontal position
input string LableSirname="SignalTable_Sar_MFI_TEMA 1";

The indicator uses the class of library GetFontName.mqh (should be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include).


Fig.1 The SignalTable_Sar_MFI_TEMA indicator

Fig.1 The SignalTable_Sar_MFI_TEMA indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23191

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