The XFisher_org_v1_Vol indicator with the possibility to change the indicator timeframe using input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4 ;

To provide correct operation of the indicator, you should place the compiled XFisher_org_v1_Vol_Supr.ex5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.









Fig.1. Indicator XFisher_org_v1_Vol_Supr_HTF