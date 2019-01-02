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XFisher_org_v1_Vol_Supr_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The XFisher_org_v1_Vol indicator with the possibility to change the indicator timeframe using input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, you should place the compiled XFisher_org_v1_Vol_Supr.ex5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. Indicator XFisher_org_v1_Vol_Supr_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23190
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The XFisher_org_v1_Vol indicator with the possibility to change the indicator timeframe using input parameters
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