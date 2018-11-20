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SpearmanRankCorrelation_Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
Rosh
SpearmanRankCorrelation indicator implemented in the form of a color histogram.
Fig. 1. SpearmanRankCorrelation_Histogram indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23101
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