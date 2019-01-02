Author:

Eli hayun

The indicator shows possible resistance and support zones in the form of colored rectangles.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe= PERIOD_D1 ; input uint NumberofBar= 1 ; input double Ratio1 = 0.618 ; input double Ratio2 = 1.382 ; input color Color_Res2 = clrLime ; input color Color_Res1 = clrGreen ; input color Color_Sup1 = clrRed ; input color Color_Sup2 = clrMagenta ; input uint RightTail= 60 ; input uint LeftTail= 60 ;

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 30.01.2008.





Fig.1. The Fib_SR indicator