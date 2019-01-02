Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Fib_SR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 9486
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author:
Eli hayun
The indicator shows possible resistance and support zones in the form of colored rectangles.
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_D1; //Indicator timeframe used for calculations input uint NumberofBar=1; //Bar number for the indicator calculation input double Ratio1 = 0.618; //First ratio input double Ratio2 = 1.382; //Second ratio input color Color_Res2 = clrLime; //The color of the second resistance zone input color Color_Res1 = clrGreen; //The color of the first resistance zone input color Color_Sup1 = clrRed; //The color of the first support zone input color Color_Sup2 = clrMagenta; //The color of the second support zone input uint RightTail=60; //Projection of the rectangles to the right beyond the zero bar, in minutes input uint LeftTail=60; //Projection of the rectangles to the left beyond the starting bar, in minutes
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 30.01.2008.
Fig.1. The Fib_SR indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23195
SpearmanRankCorrelation_Histogram_Alerts
The SpearmanRankCorrelation_Histogram indicator with the ability to send alerts, emails and push notifications when trading signals emergeSignalTable_Sar_MFI_TEMA
The indicator shows Buy and Sell signals of three indicators (iSAR, iMFI и iTEMA) located in nine timeframes, with full settings
Fib_SR_6
The Fib_SR indicator with two additional support and resistance zones.jMaster RSI
The Expert Advisor is based on the RSI Custom Smoothing indicator.