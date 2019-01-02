The XFisher_org_v1 oscillator implemented as a color histogram, using volumes

Calculation formula:

XFisher_org_v1_Vol = MovingAverage( 100 * Fisher * Volume )

For quite understandable reasons, the recalculation of overbought and oversold levels in such a modified oscillator should be performed using the same formula. In the final version, these levels are no longer permanent.

input int HighLevel=+ 150 ; input int LowLevel1=- 150 ;

In the indicator input parameters, these levels are represented as levels of the source Fisher_org_v1 indicator multiplied by 100, and then these levels are multiplied at each indicator tick by volumes smoothed according to the same formula.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes is described in details in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".







Fig.1. The XFisher_org_v1_Vol indicator