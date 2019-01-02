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Indicators

XFisher_org_v1_Vol - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
XFisher_org_v1_Vol.mq5 (26.59 KB) view
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The XFisher_org_v1 oscillator implemented as a color histogram, using volumes

Calculation formula:

XFisher_org_v1_Vol = MovingAverage( 100 * Fisher * Volume )

For quite understandable reasons, the recalculation of overbought and oversold levels in such a modified oscillator should be performed using the same formula. In the final version, these levels are no longer permanent. 

input int HighLevel=+150;                         // Overbought level
input int LowLevel1=-150;                         // Oversold level

In the indicator input parameters, these levels are represented as levels of the source Fisher_org_v1 indicator multiplied by 100, and then these levels are multiplied at each indicator tick by volumes smoothed according to the same formula.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes is described in details in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The XFisher_org_v1_Vol indicator 

Fig.1. The XFisher_org_v1_Vol indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23182

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