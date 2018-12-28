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XFisher_org_v1 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
TrendLaboratory Ltd.
Fisher indicator with an additional smoothing for eliminating false intersection of the main and signal lines.
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input uint FLength=7; // depth of averaging input Smooth_Method MA_SMethod=MODE_JJMA; // Smoothing method input uint MA_Length=5; // Depth of smoothing input int MA_Phase=15; // smoothing parameter, 3//---- for JJMA within the range of -100 ... +100 it influences the quality of the transition process; //---- for VIDIA it is a CMO period, for AMA it is a slow average period input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE_; // price constant input int Shift=0; // Horizontal shift of the indicator in bars
The indicator uses the classes of library SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (to be copied to <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations without Using Additional Buffers.
Fig1. Indicator XFisher_org_v1
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22819
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