Real author:

TrendLaboratory Ltd.



Fisher indicator with an additional smoothing for eliminating false intersection of the main and signal lines.

input uint FLength= 7 ; input Smooth_Method MA_SMethod=MODE_JJMA; input uint MA_Length= 5 ; input int MA_Phase= 15 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE_; input int Shift= 0 ;

The indicator uses the classes of library SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (to be copied to <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations without Using Additional Buffers.





Fig1. Indicator XFisher_org_v1