Two identical trading systems (for long and short deals) based on the VortexIndicator indicator signals that can be configured in different ways within a single EA with an ability to change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades for this trading system. The Expert Advisor is a result of further development of the Exp_VortexIndicator_Duplex trading system, the aim of which was to enable changing of the volume of opened positions.

The following Expert Advisor input blocks have been added for that purpose:

input uint L_TotalMMTriger= 5 ; input uint L_LossMMTriger= 3 ; input double L_SmallMM= 0.01 ; input double L_MM= 0.1 ; input MarginMode L_MMMode=LOT;

and

input uint S_TotalMMTriger= 5 ; input uint S_LossMMTriger= 3 ; input double S_SmallMM= 0.01 ; input double S_MM= 0.1 ; input MarginMode S_MMMode=LOT;

In case of such inputs and when selecting from the last five trades, three of which are loss-making in a single direction, the EA opens the next trade in the same direction having the volume of 0.01 lot. If there are less than three loss-making trades out of the last five ones, the position volume is 0.1.



For the Expert Advisor to operate, you should place the compiled VortexIndicator.ex5 indicator files to <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators.

The EA default input parameters were used in tests below. Stop Loss and Take Profit were not used in testing.









Fig.1. Examples of deals on the chart with symmetrical settings.







Testing results for 2017 at EURAUD H8:





Fig.2. Testing results chart.