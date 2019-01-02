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X2MA_3HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Three X2MA indicators from different timeframes in a single window The X2MA_3HTF indicator is designed for an additional window and X2MA_3HTF_main is used for the main window.
Fig.1. SpearmanRankCorrelation_3HTF and X2MA_3HTF_main indicators
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23181
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