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Indicators

X2MA_3HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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5158
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Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
X2MA.mq5 (16.54 KB) view
X2MA_3HTF.mq5 (29.57 KB) view
X2MA_3HTF_main.mq5 (29.56 KB) view
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Three X2MA indicators from different timeframes in a single window The X2MA_3HTF indicator is designed for an additional window and X2MA_3HTF_main is used for the main window.


Fig.1. SpearmanRankCorrelation_3HTF and X2MA_3HTF_main indicators

Fig.1. SpearmanRankCorrelation_3HTF and X2MA_3HTF_main indicators

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23181

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