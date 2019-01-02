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Indicators

XFisher_org_v1_Vol_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
XFisher_org_v1_Vol.mq5 (26.59 KB) view
XFisher_org_v1_Vol_HTF.mq5 (28.77 KB) view
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The XFisher_org_v1_Vol indicator with the possibility to change the indicator timeframe using input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

To provide correct operation of the indicator, you should place the compiled XFisher_org_v1_Vol.ex5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.


Fig.1. Indicator XFisher_org_v1_Vol_HTF

Fig.1. Indicator XFisher_org_v1_Vol_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23185

XFisher_org_v1_Vol XFisher_org_v1_Vol

The XFisher_org_v1 oscillator implemented as a color histogram, using volumes

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XFisher_org_v1_Vol_Supr XFisher_org_v1_Vol_Supr

The XFisher_org_v1_Vol oscillator with additional indication in the form of colored squares at the zero level, when entering the overbought and oversold zones in the trend direction

XFisher_org_v1_Vol_Supr_HTF XFisher_org_v1_Vol_Supr_HTF

The XFisher_org_v1_Vol indicator with the possibility to change the indicator timeframe using input parameters