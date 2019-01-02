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XFisher_org_v1_Vol_Supr - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The XFisher_org_v1_Vol oscillator with additional indication in the form of colored squares at the zero level, when entering the overbought and oversold zones in the trend direction.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes is described in details in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. The XFisher_org_v1_Vol_Supr indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23189
The XFisher_org_v1_Vol indicator with the possibility to change the indicator timeframe using input parametersXFisher_org_v1_Vol
The XFisher_org_v1 oscillator implemented as a color histogram, using volumes
The XFisher_org_v1_Vol indicator with the possibility to change the indicator timeframe using input parametersSignalTable_Sar_MFI_TEMA
The indicator shows Buy and Sell signals of three indicators (iSAR, iMFI и iTEMA) located in nine timeframes, with full settings