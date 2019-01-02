The XFisher_org_v1_Vol oscillator with additional indication in the form of colored squares at the zero level, when entering the overbought and oversold zones in the trend direction.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes is described in details in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".







Fig.1. The XFisher_org_v1_Vol_Supr indicator