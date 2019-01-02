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Indicators

XFisher_org_v1_Vol_Supr - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
XFisher_org_v1_Vol_Supr.mq5 (30.14 KB) view
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The XFisher_org_v1_Vol oscillator with additional indication in the form of colored squares at the zero level, when entering the overbought and oversold zones in the trend direction.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes is described in details in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The XFisher_org_v1_Vol_Supr indicator 

Fig.1. The XFisher_org_v1_Vol_Supr indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23189

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