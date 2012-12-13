CodeBaseSections
VortexIndicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
7195
(19)
The real author:

Scratchman

This trend indicator represented in the article "The Vortex Indicator" which had been in the January issue "Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities" (2010).

A detailed description of the indicator and the idea of trading on it had been stated in the referenced article.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 04.01.2010.   

Fig.1 The VortexIndicator indicator.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1228

