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Super_Signals_Channel_V3 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Original author:
Nick Bilak
The Super_Signals_Channel_V3 indicator with a colored filling of the channel and a middle line.
Fig.1. The Super_Signals_Channel_V3 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23174
A redrawing Super_Signals_Channel indicatorSuper_Signals_Channel
A redrawing channel, which looks into the future by a certain amount of bars specified in the appropriate input parameter
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