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Dolly_Graphics_v11-GMTShift - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Mods and stuff by Linuxser for Forex-TSD
An indicator of support and resistance channels.
The original indicator was developed in the MQL4 language and published in the CodeBase on 19.04.2008.
Fig.1. The Dolly_Graphics_v11-GMTShift indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23179
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