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Exp_VortexIndicator_Duplex - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Two identical trading systems (for long and short positions) based on the signals of the VortexIndicator indicator, which can be configured in different ways within one Expert Advisor. For this purpose, all input parameters can be divided into two large groups:
- Those having names starting with L are input parameters to manage long positions;
- Those starting with S are input parameters to manage short positions.
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| EA inputs for long operations | //+----------------------------------------------+ input uint L_Magic=777; //L magic number input double L_MM=0.1; //L share of a deposit in a deal input MarginMode L_MMMode=LOT; //L lot size calculation method
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| EA inputs for short operations | //+----------------------------------------------+ input uint S_Magic=555; //S magic number input double S_MM=0.1; //S share of a deposit in a deal input MarginMode S_MMMode=LOT; //S lot size calculation method
These two trading systems use different magic number and are absolutely independent of each other. Real financial markets are rarely symmetric. Absolutely different parameters of the same trading system are often needed for trading in the rising and falling market. To properly configure the EA, you should first test only one trading system, having disabled the second one using relevant switches.
input bool L_PosOpen=true; //L Permission to enter long positions input bool L_PosClose=true; //L Permission to exit long positions
Upon that, perform the same for the second system.
For the EA to operate, the compiled VortexIndicator.ex5 indicator file should be in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart with symmetrical settings
Testing results for 2017 on EURJPY H12:
Fig. 2. Testing results chart
Fig. 3. Examples of deals on the chart with non-symmetrical settings
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22489
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