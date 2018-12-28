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Indicators

XFisher_org_v1_X20 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
XFisher_org_v1.mq5 (18.01 KB) view
XFisher_org_v1_X20.mq5 (18.28 KB) view
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Twenty Fisher indicators with extra smoothing in a single window.

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input uint FLength=3;                             // initial depth of averaging
input uint  step = 1;                             // change step of the averaging depth
input Smooth_Method MA_SMethod=MODE_JJMA;         // Smoothing method
input uint MA_Length=3;                           //Smoothing depth                    
input int MA_Phase=15;                            // smoothing parameter,
3//---- for JJMA within the range of -100 ... +100 it influences the quality of the transition process;
//---- for VIDIA it is a CMO period, for AMA it is a slow average period                  
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE_;       // price constant

The indicator uses the classes of library SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (to be copied to <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations without Using Additional Buffers.

For the indicator to work, the XFisher_org_1.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig1. Indicator XFisher_org_v1_X20

Fig1. Indicator XFisher_org_v1_X20


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22896

Stochastic of average (on chart) Stochastic of average (on chart)

Stochastic of average (on chart)

Stochastic on chart Stochastic on chart

Stochastic on chart

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Three standard deviation channels using indicator buffers based on the number of bars defined in the indicator inputs with the channels' background filling.

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Three standard deviation channels using indicator buffers based on the number of bars defined in the indicator inputs