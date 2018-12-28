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XFisher_org_v1_X20 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Twenty Fisher indicators with extra smoothing in a single window.
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input uint FLength=3; // initial depth of averaging input uint step = 1; // change step of the averaging depth input Smooth_Method MA_SMethod=MODE_JJMA; // Smoothing method input uint MA_Length=3; //Smoothing depth input int MA_Phase=15; // smoothing parameter, 3//---- for JJMA within the range of -100 ... +100 it influences the quality of the transition process; //---- for VIDIA it is a CMO period, for AMA it is a slow average period input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE_; // price constant
The indicator uses the classes of library SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (to be copied to <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations without Using Additional Buffers.
For the indicator to work, the XFisher_org_1.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig1. Indicator XFisher_org_v1_X20
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22896
Stochastic of average (on chart)Stochastic on chart
Stochastic on chart
Three standard deviation channels using indicator buffers based on the number of bars defined in the indicator inputs with the channels' background filling.Standard_Deviation_Channels_x3
Three standard deviation channels using indicator buffers based on the number of bars defined in the indicator inputs