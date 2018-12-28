Twenty Fisher indicators with extra smoothing in a single window.

input uint FLength= 3 ; input uint step = 1 ; input Smooth_Method MA_SMethod=MODE_JJMA; input uint MA_Length= 3 ; input int MA_Phase= 15 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE_;

The indicator uses the classes of library SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (to be copied to <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations without Using Additional Buffers.

For the indicator to work, the XFisher_org_1.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.







Fig1. Indicator XFisher_org_v1_X20



