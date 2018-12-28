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Standard_Deviation_Channels_x3 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: Stajer59
Three standard deviation channels using indicator buffers based on the number of bars defined in the indicator inputs.
//+--------------------------------------------+ //| INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS | //+--------------------------------------------+ input uint N_=240; // number of candles for analysis input double StdDev1=1.0; // first channel deviation input double StdDev2=1.5; // second channel deviation input double StdDev3=2.0; // third channel deviation input int Shift=0; // horizontal shift of the indicator in bars input int PriceShift=0; // vertical shift of the indicator in points
Fig1. Indicator Standard_Deviation_Channels_x3
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22893
Standard_Deviation_Channels_x3_Cloud
Three standard deviation channels using indicator buffers based on the number of bars defined in the indicator inputs with the channels' background filling.XFisher_org_v1_X20
Twenty Fisher indicators with extra smoothing in a single window