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Indicators

Stochastic on chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
11273
Rating:
(13)
Published:
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Theory :

Stochastic oscillator is, due to its nature (it is an oscillator with known bounds) suitable to be made as an "on chart" version using highest high / lowest low channel method. So, here it is too. Also one additional coloring method (along with the existing 3) is added : color change on signal line cross

Usage :

You can use it as any other stochastic indicator

PS:

The "big picture" example comparing the on chart version with the same indicator in its usual;l separate window (cross on signal line coloring mode chosen)



Rsi(oma) on chart Rsi(oma) on chart

Rsi of average (rsioma) on chart version

On-chart RSI On-chart RSI

On-chart RSI

Stochastic of average (on chart) Stochastic of average (on chart)

Stochastic of average (on chart)

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