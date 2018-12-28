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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Stochastic on chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
Stochastic oscillator is, due to its nature (it is an oscillator with known bounds) suitable to be made as an "on chart" version using highest high / lowest low channel method. So, here it is too. Also one additional coloring method (along with the existing 3) is added : color change on signal line cross
Usage :
You can use it as any other stochastic indicator
PS:
The "big picture" example comparing the on chart version with the same indicator in its usual;l separate window (cross on signal line coloring mode chosen)
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