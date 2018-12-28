Theory :

Stochastic oscillator is usually used on prices. But sometimes that produces much noise. Some filtering methods can be used (like this : Stochastic of Filtered Price).

This version :

This version adds an option to use averages for that purpose instead. The averages types that can be used :

simple moving average(SMA)

exponential moving average (EMA)

smoothed moving average (SMMA)

linear weighted moving average (LWMA)



Also, this version is made to be displayed directly on the main chart, instead of being displayed in its own sub-window



Usage :

You can use the color change as signals (there are 3 color change modes added for that purpose)





