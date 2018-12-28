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Stochastic of average (on chart) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
Stochastic oscillator is usually used on prices. But sometimes that produces much noise. Some filtering methods can be used (like this : Stochastic of Filtered Price).
This version :
This version adds an option to use averages for that purpose instead. The averages types that can be used :
- simple moving average(SMA)
- exponential moving average (EMA)
- smoothed moving average (SMMA)
- linear weighted moving average (LWMA)
Also, this version is made to be displayed directly on the main chart, instead of being displayed in its own sub-window
Usage :
You can use the color change as signals (there are 3 color change modes added for that purpose)
Stochastic on chartRsi(oma) on chart
Rsi of average (rsioma) on chart version
Twenty Fisher indicators with extra smoothing in a single windowStandard_Deviation_Channels_x3_Cloud
Three standard deviation channels using indicator buffers based on the number of bars defined in the indicator inputs with the channels' background filling.