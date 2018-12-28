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Indicators

Standard_Deviation_Channels_x3_Cloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Real author: Stajer59

Three standard deviation channels using indicator buffers based on the number of bars defined in the indicator inputs with the channels' background filling.

//+--------------------------------------------+
//|  INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS                |
//+--------------------------------------------+
input uint N_=240;        // number of candles for analysis
input double StdDev1=1.0; // first channel deviation
input double StdDev2=1.5; // second channel deviation
input double StdDev3=2.0; // third channel deviation
input int Shift=0;        // horizontal shift of the indicator in bars
input int PriceShift=0;   // vertical shift of the indicator in points

Fig1. Indicator Standard_Deviation_Channels_x3_Cloud

Fig1. Indicator Standard_Deviation_Channels_x3_Cloud

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22895

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