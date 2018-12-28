Real author: Stajer59

Three standard deviation channels using indicator buffers based on the number of bars defined in the indicator inputs with the channels' background filling.

input uint N_= 240 ; input double StdDev1= 1.0 ; input double StdDev2= 1.5 ; input double StdDev3= 2.0 ; input int Shift= 0 ; input int PriceShift= 0 ;





Fig1. Indicator Standard_Deviation_Channels_x3_Cloud