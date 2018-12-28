Indicator XFisher_org_v1 provides alerts and sends email and push notifications when the main and signal lines intersect, accompanied by a change in the color of the signal cloud.

input uint FLength= 7 ; input Smooth_Method MA_SMethod=MODE_JJMA; input uint MA_Length= 5 ; input int MA_Phase= 15 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE_; input int Shift= 0 ; input uint NumberofBar= 1 ; input bool SoundON= true ; input uint NumberofAlerts= 2 ; input bool EMailON= false ; input bool PushON= false ;

The indicator uses the classes of library SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (to be copied to <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations without Using Additional Buffers.







Fig1. XFisher_org_v1_Alert. Intersection of the main and signal lines









Fig. 2. XFisher_org_v1_Alert. Activating an alert.