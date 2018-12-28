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Indicators

XFisher_org_v1_Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
XFisher_org_v1_Alert.mq5 (28.55 KB) view
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Indicator XFisher_org_v1 provides alerts and sends email and push notifications when the main and signal lines intersect, accompanied by a change in the color of the signal cloud.

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input uint FLength=7;                             // depth of averaging
input Smooth_Method MA_SMethod=MODE_JJMA;         // Smoothing method
input uint MA_Length=5;                           // Depth of smoothing                    
input int MA_Phase=15;                            // smoothing parameter,
3//---- for JJMA within the range of -100 ... +100 it influences the quality of the transition process;
//---- for VIDIA it is a CMO period, for AMA it is a slow average period                  
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE_;       // price constant
input int Shift=0;                                // Horizontal shift of the indicator in bars 
input uint NumberofBar=1;       // Bar number to activate a signal
input bool SoundON=true;        // Enable an alert
input uint NumberofAlerts=2;    // Number of alerts
input bool EMailON=false;       // Enable mailing the signal
input bool PushON=false;        // Enable sending the signal to mobile devices

The indicator uses the classes of library SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (to be copied to <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations without Using Additional Buffers.

Fig. 2. XFisher_org_v1_Alert. Activating an alert.

Fig1. XFisher_org_v1_Alert. Intersection of the main and signal lines


Fig. 2. XFisher_org_v1_Alert. Activating an alert.

Fig. 2. XFisher_org_v1_Alert. Activating an alert.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22865

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