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XFisher_org_v1_Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator XFisher_org_v1 provides alerts and sends email and push notifications when the main and signal lines intersect, accompanied by a change in the color of the signal cloud.
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input uint FLength=7; // depth of averaging input Smooth_Method MA_SMethod=MODE_JJMA; // Smoothing method input uint MA_Length=5; // Depth of smoothing input int MA_Phase=15; // smoothing parameter, 3//---- for JJMA within the range of -100 ... +100 it influences the quality of the transition process; //---- for VIDIA it is a CMO period, for AMA it is a slow average period input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE_; // price constant input int Shift=0; // Horizontal shift of the indicator in bars input uint NumberofBar=1; // Bar number to activate a signal input bool SoundON=true; // Enable an alert input uint NumberofAlerts=2; // Number of alerts input bool EMailON=false; // Enable mailing the signal input bool PushON=false; // Enable sending the signal to mobile devices
The indicator uses the classes of library SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (to be copied to <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations without Using Additional Buffers.
Fig1. XFisher_org_v1_Alert. Intersection of the main and signal lines
Fig. 2. XFisher_org_v1_Alert. Activating an alert.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22865
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