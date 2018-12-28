Indicator RVI_Histogram provides alerts and sends email and push notifications when the main and signal lines intersect, accompanied by a change in the color of the signal cloud.

input uint RVIPeriod= 14 ; input double HighLevel=+ 0.3 ; input double LowLevel=- 0.3 ; input int Shift= 0 ; input uint NumberofBar= 1 ; input bool SoundON= true ; input uint NumberofAlerts= 2 ; input bool EMailON= false ; input bool PushON= false ;









Fig1. Indicator RVI_Histogram_Alert. Intersection of the main and signal lines









Fig. 2. RVI_Histogram_Alert. Activating an alert.

