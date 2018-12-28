Indicator Stochastic_Histogram provides alerts and sends email and push notifications when the main and signal lines intersect, accompanied by a change in the color of the signal cloud.

input int KPeriod= 5 ; input int DPeriod= 3 ; input int Slowing= 3 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD MA_Method= MODE_SMA ; input ENUM_STO_PRICE Price_field= STO_LOWHIGH ; input uint HighLevel= 60 ; input uint LowLevel= 40 ; input int Shift= 0 ; input uint NumberofBar= 1 ; input bool SoundON= true ; input uint NumberofAlerts= 2 ; input bool EMailON= false ; input bool PushON= false ;









Fig1. Stochastic_Histogram_Alert. Intersection of the main and signal lines









Fig. 2. Stochastic_Histogram_Alert. Activating an alert.