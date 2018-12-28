CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Stochastic_Histogram_Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5825
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Indicator Stochastic_Histogram provides alerts and sends email and push notifications when the main and signal lines intersect, accompanied by a change in the color of the signal cloud.

//+-----------------------------------+
//|   INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS      |
//+-----------------------------------+
input int KPeriod=5;
input int DPeriod=3;
input int Slowing=3;
input ENUM_MA_METHOD MA_Method=MODE_SMA;
input ENUM_STO_PRICE Price_field=STO_LOWHIGH;
input uint HighLevel=60;                       // overbought level
input uint LowLevel=40;                        // oversold level
input int Shift=0;                             // Horizontal shift of the indicator in bars
input uint NumberofBar=1;       // Bar number to activate a signal
input bool SoundON=true;        // Enable an alert
input uint NumberofAlerts=2;    // Number of alerts
input bool EMailON=false;       // Enable mailing the signal
input bool PushON=false;        // Enable sending the signal to mobile devices


Fig1. Stochastic_Histogram_Alert. Intersection of the main and signal lines

Fig1. Stochastic_Histogram_Alert. Intersection of the main and signal lines


Fig. 2. Stochastic_Histogram_Alert. Activating an alert.

Fig. 2. Stochastic_Histogram_Alert. Activating an alert.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22864

XFisher_org_v1_Alert XFisher_org_v1_Alert

Indicator XFisher_org_v1 provides alerts and sends email and push notifications when the main and signal lines intersect, accompanied by a change in the color of the signal cloud

XFisher_org_v1_Candle_HTF XFisher_org_v1_Candle_HTF

The XFisher_org_v1_Candle indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the indicator input parameters

RVI_Histogram_Alert RVI_Histogram_Alert

Indicator RVI_Histogram provides alerts and sends email and push notifications when the main and signal lines intersect, accompanied by a change in the color of the signal cloud

MA MACD Position averaging v2 MA MACD Position averaging v2

An Expert Advisor based on iMA (Moving Average, MA) and iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD). Averaging positions, in case of a loss. Improvement of the version 1.0