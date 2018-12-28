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Stochastic_Histogram_Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator Stochastic_Histogram provides alerts and sends email and push notifications when the main and signal lines intersect, accompanied by a change in the color of the signal cloud.
//+-----------------------------------+ //| INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS | //+-----------------------------------+ input int KPeriod=5; input int DPeriod=3; input int Slowing=3; input ENUM_MA_METHOD MA_Method=MODE_SMA; input ENUM_STO_PRICE Price_field=STO_LOWHIGH; input uint HighLevel=60; // overbought level input uint LowLevel=40; // oversold level input int Shift=0; // Horizontal shift of the indicator in bars input uint NumberofBar=1; // Bar number to activate a signal input bool SoundON=true; // Enable an alert input uint NumberofAlerts=2; // Number of alerts input bool EMailON=false; // Enable mailing the signal input bool PushON=false; // Enable sending the signal to mobile devices
Fig1. Stochastic_Histogram_Alert. Intersection of the main and signal lines
Fig. 2. Stochastic_Histogram_Alert. Activating an alert.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22864
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