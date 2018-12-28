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XFisher_org_v1_Candle_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The XFisher_org_v1_Candle indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the indicator input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, the XFisher_org_v1_Candle.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig1. Indicator XFisher_org_v1_Candle_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22866
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