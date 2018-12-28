The XFisher_org_v2_Candle indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the indicator input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4 ;

For the indicator to operate, the XFisher_org_v2_Candle.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.





Fig1. Indicator XFisher_org_v2_Candle_HTF