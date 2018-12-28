Indicator FineTuningMACandle_Chl_Arr that additionally indicates the trend strength with colored dots, based on the standard deviation algorithm.

If the standard deviation of the FineTuningMACandle_Chl_Arr centerline is between the values of parameters dK1 and dK2, then a small colored dot appears on the moving average. Its color is relevant to the current trend direction.

input double dK1= 1.5 ; input double dK2= 2.5 ;

If the standard deviation becomes higher than the value of input dK2, then the dot increases in size. Thus, we get three levels of trend strength indicated.

Weak — no dots; Medium — small colored dots; Strong — big colored dots.

The initial indicator candle color is passed by the signal line color.



The indicator uses the classes of library SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (to be copied to <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations without Using Additional Buffers.





Fig1. Indicator FineTuningMACandle_Chl_Arr_StDev