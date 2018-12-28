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Indicators

FineTuningMACandle_Chl_Arr_StDev - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Indicator FineTuningMACandle_Chl_Arr that additionally indicates the trend strength with colored dots, based on the standard deviation algorithm.

If the standard deviation of the FineTuningMACandle_Chl_Arr centerline is between the values of parameters dK1 and dK2, then a small colored dot appears on the moving average. Its color is relevant to the current trend direction.

input double dK1=1.5;  // Square-law filter coefficient 1
input double dK2=2.5;  // Square-law filter coefficient 2

If the standard deviation becomes higher than the value of input dK2, then the dot increases in size. Thus, we get three levels of trend strength indicated.

  1. Weak — no dots;
  2. Medium — small colored dots;
  3. Strong — big colored dots.

The initial indicator candle color is passed by the signal line color.

The indicator uses the classes of library SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (to be copied to <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations without Using Additional Buffers.

Fig1. Indicator FineTuningMACandle_Chl_Arr_StDev

Fig1. Indicator FineTuningMACandle_Chl_Arr_StDev

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22804

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