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Indicators

FineTuningMACandle_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Indicators\
FineTuningMACandle.mq5 (17.92 KB) view
FineTuningMACandle_HTF.mq5 (19.88 KB) view
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Indicator FineTuningMACandle with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)

For the indicator to operate, the FineTuningMACandle.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig1. Indicator FineTuningMACandle_HTF

Fig1. Indicator FineTuningMACandle_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22803

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