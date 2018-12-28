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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
SAR_Oscillator2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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SAR Oscillator 2 is a second version of SAR Oscillator.
It has two adjustable parameters:
- SAR step - Parabolic SAR step
- SAR maximum - Parabolic SAR maximum
Calculations:
OscSAR = SAR - Сlose
where
SAR - Parabolic SAR(SAR step, SAR maximum)
The histogram values above zero are bearish:
- When the histogram bar values rise, this indicates a fast downward movement, and the histogram bars are colored in orange.
- When the histogram bar values fall, this indicates a downward movement stop or a correction, and the histogram bars are colored in light-orange.
The histogram values below zero are bullish:
- When the histogram bar values fall, this indicates a fast upward movement, and the histogram bars are colored in blue.
- When the histogram bar values rise, this indicates an upward movement stop or a correction, and the histogram bars are colored in light-blue.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22802
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