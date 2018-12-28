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Indicators

SAR_Oscillator2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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SAR Oscillator 2 is a second version of SAR Oscillator.

It has two adjustable parameters:

  • SAR step - Parabolic SAR step
  • SAR maximum - Parabolic SAR maximum

Calculations:

OscSAR = SAR - Сlose

where

SAR - Parabolic SAR(SAR step, SAR maximum)

The histogram values above zero are bearish:

  • When the histogram bar values rise, this indicates a fast downward movement, and the histogram bars are colored in orange.
  • When the histogram bar values fall, this indicates a downward movement stop or a correction, and the histogram bars are colored in light-orange.

The histogram values below zero are bullish:

  • When the histogram bar values fall, this indicates a fast upward movement, and the histogram bars are colored in blue.
  • When the histogram bar values rise, this indicates an upward movement stop or a correction, and the histogram bars are colored in light-blue.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22802

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