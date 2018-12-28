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Indicators

Round_Levels_XN - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Real author:

Martes

Indicator Round_Levels_XN draws multiple "round" levels nearest to the current price above and below it.

//+------------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                     |
//+------------------------------------------------+
input uint ZeroCount=2;                      //number of zeros for rounding
input string levels_sirname="Price_Level_1"; //label of levels
input uint XNCount=3;                        //number of the iterations of the entire set of lines
//----
input color Up_level_color2=clrBlue;    //color of the second upper level
input STYLE Up_level_style2=SOLID_;     //style of the second upper level
input ENUM_WIDTH Up_level_width2=w_3;   //width of the second upper level
//----
input color Up_level_color1=clrLime;    //color of the first upper level
input STYLE Up_level_style1=SOLID_;     //style of the first upper level
input ENUM_WIDTH Up_level_width1=w_3;   //width of the first upper level
//----
input color Dn_level_color1=clrRed;     //color of the first lower level
input STYLE Dn_level_style1=SOLID_;     //style of the first lower level
input ENUM_WIDTH Dn_level_width1=w_3;   //width of the first lower level
//----
input color Dn_level_color2=clrMagenta; //color of the second lower level
input STYLE Dn_level_style2=SOLID_;     //style of the second lower level
input ENUM_WIDTH Dn_level_width2=w_3;   //width of the second lower level

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on March 29, 2008.

Fig1. Indicator Round_Levels_XN

Fig1. Indicator Round_Levels_XN

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22806

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