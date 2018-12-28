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Round_Levels_XN - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
Martes
Indicator Round_Levels_XN draws multiple "round" levels nearest to the current price above and below it.
//+------------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+------------------------------------------------+ input uint ZeroCount=2; //number of zeros for rounding input string levels_sirname="Price_Level_1"; //label of levels input uint XNCount=3; //number of the iterations of the entire set of lines //---- input color Up_level_color2=clrBlue; //color of the second upper level input STYLE Up_level_style2=SOLID_; //style of the second upper level input ENUM_WIDTH Up_level_width2=w_3; //width of the second upper level //---- input color Up_level_color1=clrLime; //color of the first upper level input STYLE Up_level_style1=SOLID_; //style of the first upper level input ENUM_WIDTH Up_level_width1=w_3; //width of the first upper level //---- input color Dn_level_color1=clrRed; //color of the first lower level input STYLE Dn_level_style1=SOLID_; //style of the first lower level input ENUM_WIDTH Dn_level_width1=w_3; //width of the first lower level //---- input color Dn_level_color2=clrMagenta; //color of the second lower level input STYLE Dn_level_style2=SOLID_; //style of the second lower level input ENUM_WIDTH Dn_level_width2=w_3; //width of the second lower level
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on March 29, 2008.
Fig1. Indicator Round_Levels_XN
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22806
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