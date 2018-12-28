Real author:

Martes



Indicator Round_Levels_XN draws multiple "round" levels nearest to the current price above and below it.

input uint ZeroCount= 2 ; input string levels_sirname= "Price_Level_1" ; input uint XNCount= 3 ; input color Up_level_color2= clrBlue ; input STYLE Up_level_style2=SOLID_; input ENUM_WIDTH Up_level_width2=w_3; input color Up_level_color1= clrLime ; input STYLE Up_level_style1=SOLID_; input ENUM_WIDTH Up_level_width1=w_3; input color Dn_level_color1= clrRed ; input STYLE Dn_level_style1=SOLID_; input ENUM_WIDTH Dn_level_width1=w_3; input color Dn_level_color2= clrMagenta ; input STYLE Dn_level_style2=SOLID_; input ENUM_WIDTH Dn_level_width2=w_3;

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on March 29, 2008.

Fig1. Indicator Round_Levels_XN