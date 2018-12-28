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Indicators

FineTuningMACandle_Chl_Arr - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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FineTuningMACandle_Chl_Arr.mq5 (20.1 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
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FineTuningMACandle_Chl indicator replaces signal candles with signal flags, which are visually more convenient in most cases.

//+----------------------------------------------+
//|  INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS                  |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input uint   FTMA=10;
input double rank1=2;
input double rank2=2;
input double rank3=2;
input double Shift1=1;
input double Shift2=1;
input double Shift3=1;
input int PriceShift=0; // vertical shift of the indicator in points
input uint Gap=10;                                     //unconsidered gap in points
input uint BBLength=10;                                // Bollinger period                                                   
input double BandsDeviation=1.0;                       // deviation
input uint ArraySymb=108;                              // Symbol for signal labels

To replace the values of the last input, use the Wingdings font symbols table.

The indicator uses the classes of library SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (to be copied to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Include folder). The use of the classes was described in detail in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations without Using Additional Buffers.

Fig1. FineTuningMACandle_Chl_Arr indicator

Fig1. FineTuningMACandle_Chl_Arr indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22775

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