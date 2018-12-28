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FineTuningMACandle_Chl_Arr - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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FineTuningMACandle_Chl indicator replaces signal candles with signal flags, which are visually more convenient in most cases.
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS | //+----------------------------------------------+ input uint FTMA=10; input double rank1=2; input double rank2=2; input double rank3=2; input double Shift1=1; input double Shift2=1; input double Shift3=1; input int PriceShift=0; // vertical shift of the indicator in points input uint Gap=10; //unconsidered gap in points input uint BBLength=10; // Bollinger period input double BandsDeviation=1.0; // deviation input uint ArraySymb=108; // Symbol for signal labels
To replace the values of the last input, use the Wingdings font symbols table.
The indicator uses the classes of library SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (to be copied to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Include folder). The use of the classes was described in detail in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations without Using Additional Buffers.
Fig1. FineTuningMACandle_Chl_Arr indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22775
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