FineTuningMACandle_Chl indicator replaces signal candles with signal flags, which are visually more convenient in most cases.

input uint FTMA= 10 ; input double rank1= 2 ; input double rank2= 2 ; input double rank3= 2 ; input double Shift1= 1 ; input double Shift2= 1 ; input double Shift3= 1 ; input int PriceShift= 0 ; input uint Gap= 10 ; input uint BBLength= 10 ; input double BandsDeviation= 1.0 ; input uint ArraySymb= 108 ;

To replace the values of the last input, use the Wingdings font symbols table.



The indicator uses the classes of library SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (to be copied to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Include folder). The use of the classes was described in detail in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations without Using Additional Buffers.





Fig1. FineTuningMACandle_Chl_Arr indicator