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FineTuningMACandle_Chl_Arr_StDev_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator FineTuningMACandle_Chl_Arr_StDev with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, the FineTuningMACandle_Chl_Arr_StDev.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig1. Indicator FineTuningMACandle_Chl_Arr_StDev_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22805
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Indicator FineTuningMACandle with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters