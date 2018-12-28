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Indicators

FractalChannel_Cloud_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Indicators\
FractalChannel_Cloud.mq5 (27.76 KB) view
FractalChannel_Cloud_HTF.mq5 (28.93 KB) view
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FractalChannel_Cloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)

For the indicator to operate, the FractalChannel_Cloud.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig1. FractalChannel_Cloud_HTF indicator

Fig1. FractalChannel_Cloud_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22773

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