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FractalChannel_Cloud_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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FractalChannel_Cloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, the FractalChannel_Cloud.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig1. FractalChannel_Cloud_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22773
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