Interpretation:

In general case:

when the green RSI line goes over the red one, it means the market is bullish. when the green RSI line is below the red one, it means the market is bearish.

Base market line:

It is recommended to trade when the line is in the range from the overbought to the oversold level. When the market base line approaches the range borders, expect a trend direction change.

Volatility bands:

when the market is fast and active, the bands expand - trade in the direction of RSI and signal lines. During quiet periods, consolidations, waiting for news, etc., the bands are narrowed. If the bands are in a narrow range for a long time, expect a strong price spike and start of movement.