CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Traders_Dynamic_Index - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
34010
Rating:
(34)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Traders Dynamic Index oscillator defines and displays trend direction, as well as market power and volatility.

The indicator features eleven customizable parameters:

  • RSI period - RSI calculation period
  • RSI applied price
  • Volatility band period
  • RSI smoothing period
  • RSI smoothing method
  • Signal smoothing period
  • Signal smoothing method
  • Overbought - overbought level
  • Oversold - oversold level
  • Show Market Base line (Yes/No)
  • Show Volatility band lines (Yes/No)

Interpretation:

In general case:
when the green RSI line goes over the red one, it means the market is bullish. when the green RSI line is below the red one, it means the market is bearish.

Base market line:
It is recommended to trade when the line is in the range from the overbought to the oversold level. When the market base line approaches the range borders, expect a trend direction change.

Volatility bands:
when the market is fast and active, the bands expand - trade in the direction of RSI and signal lines. During quiet periods, consolidations, waiting for news, etc., the bands are narrowed. If the bands are in a narrow range for a long time, expect a strong price spike and start of movement.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22777

Alligator Simple v1.0 Alligator Simple v1.0

The EA uses indicator iAlligator

TMS_Arrows TMS_Arrows

TMS Arrows indicator

FineTuningMACandle_Chl_Arr FineTuningMACandle_Chl_Arr

FineTuningMACandle_Chl indicator replaces signal candles with signal flags, which are visually more convenient in most cases

FineTuningMACandle_Chl FineTuningMACandle_Chl

Indicator FineTuningMACandle with two colored channels based on standard deviations from the High and Low of the indicator candles