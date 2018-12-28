FineTuningMACandle indicator with two colored channels based on standard deviations from High and Low of the indicator candles. For a normal display of the indicator, check the "Chart on foreground" checkbox in the chart properties.

input uint FTMA= 10 ; input double rank1= 2 ; input double rank2= 2 ; input double rank3= 2 ; input double Shift1= 1 ; input double Shift2= 1 ; input double Shift3= 1 ; input int PriceShift= 0 ; input uint Gap= 10 ; input uint BBLength= 10 ; input double BandsDeviation= 1.0 ;

The indicator uses the classes of library SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (to be copied to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Include folder). The use of the classes was described in detail in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations without Using Additional Buffers.





Fig1. FineTuningMACandle_Chl indicator