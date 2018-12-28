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FineTuningMACandle_Chl - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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FineTuningMACandle indicator with two colored channels based on standard deviations from High and Low of the indicator candles. For a normal display of the indicator, check the "Chart on foreground" checkbox in the chart properties.
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS | //+----------------------------------------------+ input uint FTMA=10; input double rank1=2; input double rank2=2; input double rank3=2; input double Shift1=1; input double Shift2=1; input double Shift3=1; input int PriceShift=0; // vertical shift of the indicator in points input uint Gap=10; //unconsidered gap in points input uint BBLength=10; // Bollinger period input double BandsDeviation=1.0; // deviation
The indicator uses the classes of library SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (to be copied to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Include folder). The use of the classes was described in detail in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations without Using Additional Buffers.
Fig1. FineTuningMACandle_Chl indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22774
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