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Indicators

FineTuningMACandle_Chl - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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FineTuningMACandle_Chl.mq5 (20.46 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
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FineTuningMACandle indicator with two colored channels based on standard deviations from High and Low of the indicator candles. For a normal display of the indicator, check the "Chart on foreground" checkbox in the chart properties.

//+----------------------------------------------+
//|  INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS                  |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input uint   FTMA=10;
input double rank1=2;
input double rank2=2;
input double rank3=2;
input double Shift1=1;
input double Shift2=1;
input double Shift3=1;
input int PriceShift=0; // vertical shift of the indicator in points
input uint Gap=10;                                     //unconsidered gap in points
input uint BBLength=10;                                // Bollinger period                                                   
input double BandsDeviation=1.0;                       // deviation

The indicator uses the classes of library SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (to be copied to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Include folder). The use of the classes was described in detail in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations without Using Additional Buffers.

Fig1. FineTuningMACandle_Chl indicator

Fig1. FineTuningMACandle_Chl indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22774

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