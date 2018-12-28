CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Alligator Simple v1.0 - expert for MetaTrader 5

MrGold166 | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
7343
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Idea by: Nikolay Khrushchev

Code mq5 by: barabashkakvn

The EA based on iAlligator (Alligator) indicator. It can work both on hedging and netting accounts, since it always holds only one position in the market at a time. If Every tick is true, the EA will work at each tick. If false (default), then the possibility of opening a position will only be checked as soon as a new bar appears.


Market entry condition

  • BUY:  Lips#1 > Teeth#1 && Teeth#1 > Jaws#1
  • SELL:  Lips#1 < Teeth#1 && Teeth#1 < Jaws#1

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22778

TMS_Arrows TMS_Arrows

TMS Arrows indicator

Par_MA Par_MA

Indicator Parabolic Moving Average

Traders_Dynamic_Index Traders_Dynamic_Index

Indicator Traders Dynamic Index

FineTuningMACandle_Chl_Arr FineTuningMACandle_Chl_Arr

FineTuningMACandle_Chl indicator replaces signal candles with signal flags, which are visually more convenient in most cases