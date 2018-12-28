Idea by: Nikolay Khrushchev

Code mq5 by: barabashkakvn

The EA based on iAlligator (Alligator) indicator. It can work both on hedging and netting accounts, since it always holds only one position in the market at a time. If Every tick is true, the EA will work at each tick. If false (default), then the possibility of opening a position will only be checked as soon as a new bar appears.





Market entry condition