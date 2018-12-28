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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Alligator Simple v1.0 - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 7343
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Updated:
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Idea by: Nikolay Khrushchev
Code mq5 by: barabashkakvn
The EA based on iAlligator (Alligator) indicator. It can work both on hedging and netting accounts, since it always holds only one position in the market at a time. If Every tick is true, the EA will work at each tick. If false (default), then the possibility of opening a position will only be checked as soon as a new bar appears.
Market entry condition
- BUY: Lips#1 > Teeth#1 && Teeth#1 > Jaws#1
- SELL: Lips#1 < Teeth#1 && Teeth#1 < Jaws#1
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22778
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