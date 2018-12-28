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i-KlPrice_Vol_Direct - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator i-KlPrice_Vol that shows the direction of moving the histogram bars as colored labels on such bars.
The indicator uses the classes of SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (to be copied to terminal_data_directory\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.
Fig.1. Indicator i-KlPrice_Vol_Direct
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22759
i-KlPrice_Vol_Direct indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parametersRJTX_Matches_Smoothed_main
Indicator RJTX_Matches_Smoothed in the main chart window
A set of Fibo levels (pivot points), based on candles of a timeframe specified in the inputs, made in the form of labelsPivot_Fibs_Custom
A set of Fibo levels (pivot points) built on candles of the timeframe specified in the inputs