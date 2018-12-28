Indicator i-KlPrice_Vol that shows the direction of moving the histogram bars as colored labels on such bars.

The indicator uses the classes of SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (to be copied to terminal_data_directory\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.





Fig.1. Indicator i-KlPrice_Vol_Direct