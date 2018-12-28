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Indicators

i-KlPrice_Vol_Direct - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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i-KlPrice_Vol_Direct.mq5 (32.71 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
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Indicator i-KlPrice_Vol that shows the direction of moving the histogram bars as colored labels on such bars.

The indicator uses the classes of SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (to be copied to terminal_data_directory\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.

Fig.1. Indicator i-KlPrice_Vol_Direct

Fig.1. Indicator i-KlPrice_Vol_Direct

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22759

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