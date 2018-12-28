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Indicators

Pivot_Fibs_Custom_Arr - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Real author:

Archer Trading, LLC

A set of Fibo levels (pivot points), based on candles of a timeframe specified in the inputs, made in the form of labels.

//+----------------------------------------------+
//|  INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS                  |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H12;           // Chart period
input double FiboRatio1=0.99;
input double FiboRatio2=0.382;
input double FiboRatio3=0.618;
input int Shift=0;                                    // Horizontal indicator shift in bars

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on November 30, 2007.

Fig.1. Indicator Pivot_Fibs_Custom_Arr

Fig.1. Indicator Pivot_Fibs_Custom_Arr

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22758

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