Real author:

Archer Trading, LLC

A set of Fibo levels (pivot points), based on candles of a timeframe specified in the inputs, made in the form of labels.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H12 ; input double FiboRatio1= 0.99 ; input double FiboRatio2= 0.382 ; input double FiboRatio3= 0.618 ; input int Shift= 0 ;

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on November 30, 2007.





Fig.1. Indicator Pivot_Fibs_Custom_Arr