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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
i-KlPrice_Vol_Direct_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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i-KlPrice_Vol_Direct indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to work, indicator i-KlPrice_Vol_Direct.ex5 must be in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig1. i-KlPrice_Vol_Direct_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22760
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