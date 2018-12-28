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Indicators

RJTX_Matches_Smoothed_main - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Views:
4874
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
RJTX_Matches_Smoothed_main.mq5 (22.21 KB) view
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Real author:

Rafael Jimenez Tocino

Indicator RJTX_Matches_Smoothed in the main chart window.

Fig1. RJTX_Matches_Smoothed_main indicator

Fig1. RJTX_Matches_Smoothed_main indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22761

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