Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
RJTX_Matches_Smoothed_main - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4874
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Rafael Jimenez Tocino
Indicator RJTX_Matches_Smoothed in the main chart window.
Fig1. RJTX_Matches_Smoothed_main indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22761
RJTX_Matches_Smoothed_main_HTF
Indicator RJTX_Matches_Smoothed_main with the timeframe selection option available in its input parametersFractalChannel_Cloud
The channel based on fractals with the background filling inside the channel.
i-KlPrice_Vol_Direct_HTF
i-KlPrice_Vol_Direct indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parametersi-KlPrice_Vol_Direct
Indicator i-KlPrice_Vol that shows the direction of moving the histogram bars as colored labels on such bars